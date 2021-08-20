90 properties on the block for annual delinquent tax sale at Grundy County Courthouse

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Approximately 90 properties are to be offered when the annual delinquent tax sale is held Monday morning, August 23, at the Grundy County Courthouse. The sale, open to the public, begins at 10 o’clock.

Of the 92 properties, more than half are at Leisure Lake in Madison township, which has 51. Others to be offered include 20 within Trenton township, ten in Liberty township, six in Franklin township, and five in Wilson township. Figures were provided as of this morning.

The collector’s office has a listing of properties for sale, including a separate list of the locations that have gone beyond the third sale. Barbara Harris is the ex-officio collector and treasurer for Grundy county. Her office is on the second floor of the courthouse in Trenton.

