90 properties on the block for annual delinquent tax sale at Grundy County Courthouse

Local News August 20, 2021 KTTN News
Delinquent Tax Sale
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Approximately 90 properties are to be offered when the annual delinquent tax sale is held Monday morning, August 23, at the Grundy County Courthouse. The sale, open to the public, begins at 10 o’clock.

Of the 92 properties, more than half are at Leisure Lake in Madison township, which has 51. Others to be offered include 20 within Trenton township, ten in Liberty township, six in Franklin township, and five in Wilson township. Figures were provided as of this morning.

The collector’s office has a listing of properties for sale, including a separate list of the locations that have gone beyond the third sale. Barbara Harris is the ex-officio collector and treasurer for Grundy county. Her office is on the second floor of the courthouse in Trenton.

Post Views: 0
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.