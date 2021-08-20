MoDOT planned road work in northern Missouri for the week of August 23, 2021

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in northern Missouri for the week of August 23 – 29.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, mowing, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Interstate 229 – Resurfacing project from Interstate 29, north of St. Joseph, to Route 371 (mile marker 14 to 3) through mid-September. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

I-29 – Bridge replacement project northbound over Hopkins Creek (mile marker 58) through October. Traffic is head-to-head in the southbound lanes. *

Route M – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Road 212 to Route A, Aug. 23, 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Business U.S. 71 – Shoulder work northbound from I-29 to Savannah, Aug. 23 – 24

Route M – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Road 203 to Route 48, Aug. 24, 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Atchison County

I-29 – Bridge replacement project over Nishnabotna River (mile marker 122 – 124) through September 2022. Traffic is head-to-head in the southbound lanes.

Route 111 – Resurfacing project from Route E to Route 111 Spur (Holt County) through August. This includes intermittent CLOSURES for pavement repairs.

Routes A, BB, D, E, TT, U, V, W & Z – Resurfacing project through August. This includes intermittent CLOSURES for pavement repairs.

U.S. Route 136 – Erosion repair project at the Missouri River Bridge to Brownville, NE through October

U.S. Route 59 – Seal coat project from Route AA to U.S. Route 136 in Tarkio, Aug. 23

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching from Rock Port to Tarkio, Aug. 23 – 24

U.S. Route 59 – Shoulder work from Tarkio to the Iowa state line, Aug. 23 – 27

Route 111 – CLOSED for bridge maintenance from Route E to Route W at the Lewis and Clark Trail Bridge, 6 a.m. Aug. 24 through 8 a.m. Aug 25. This is an around-the-clock closure.

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 36 – Guardrail, pavement repair, and resurfacing from the Missouri River to 0.75 miles east of Route AC through August. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

I-229 – Resurfacing project from Route 371 to I-29, north of St. Joseph (mile marker 3 to 14), through mid-September. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

I-229 – Concrete replacement from I-29 to 22nd Street through September. This includes around-the-clock lane closures.

U.S. Route 169 (Belt Highway) – Culvert repair project from Karnes Road to Floral Avenue, through September. Southbound traffic is shifted, and no left turns are permitted within the project limits.

U.S. Route 59 – Drainage work from Contrary Creek to Joseph Street, Aug. 23 – 27

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide and ongoing geological studies.

Route 41 – Bridge maintenance at the Wakenda Chute and Drain Ditch bridges, Aug. 23

Route JJ – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Road 250 to County Road 260, Aug. 24, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Chariton County

Route 129 – Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) sidewalk improvement project in Salisbury, Aug. 23 – 28

Route E – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Slater Avenue to the intersection of Routes F and JJ, Aug. 23, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Daviess County

Route P – Pothole patching, Aug. 23 – 25

Route K – Pothole patching from Route 6 to Route P, Aug. 25 – 26

Route BB – Pavement repairs from Route TT to U.S. Route 69, Aug. 25 – 26

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair, guardrail improvements, and resurfacing westbound from east of Route 31 to Route C and eastbound from Route 33 to the Grindstone River through August. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Route O – Pavement repairs from Route N to the intersection of Routes 31 and 6, Aug. 23 – 25

U.S. Route 36 – Concrete replacement from U.S. Route 69 to Route C, Aug. 23 – 26

Route A – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Pleasant Road to Route E, Aug. 25, 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Grundy County

Route A – CLOSED for railroad maintenance from 8th Avenue to NW 22nd Avenue, 7 a.m. Aug. 24 through 3:30 p.m. Aug. 25. This is an around-the-clock closure.

Route 146 – Shoulder work, Aug. 23 – 27

Harrison County

U.S. Route 136 – Bridge maintenance at the bridge over I-35, Aug. 23 – 27

I-35 – Intermittent lane closures, northbound, under the U.S. Route 136 Bridge (Exit 92), Aug. 23 – 27

Holt County

Route 111 – Resurfacing project from Route 111 Spur to Route E (Atchison County) through August. This includes intermittent CLOSURES for pavement repairs.

Route B – Pothole patching, Aug. 24 – 27

Route 111 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 118 to the Route 111 spur in Craig, Aug. 25, 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

U.S. Route 159 – Bridge maintenance at the bridge over I-29, Aug. 25 – 27

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance, westbound, at the bridge over Big Turkey Creek, Aug. 23 – 26

Livingston County

Route C – Pothole patching from 1 mile west of Route F to Route Z, Aug. 23

Route K – CLOSED for bridge maintenance at the North Fork Crooked Creek Bridge, 7 a.m. Aug. 23 through 9 a.m. Aug. 24. This is an around-the-clock closure.

Route KK – Bridge maintenance at the Little Chariton River Bridge, Aug. 24 – 27

Route Z – Pothole patching from 2 miles south of U.S. Route 65 to the Carroll County line, Aug. 25

Nodaway County

Route UU – Pothole patching, Aug. 24 – 25

Route M – Pothole patching from Route C to the Iowa state line, Aug. 26 – 27

Putnam County

Route F – Pothole patching, Aug. 23 – 26

