Trenton Building and Nuisance Board to review five addresses at next meeting

Five addresses are on the agenda for the monthly meeting of the Trenton Building and Nuisance Board. The meeting will be held Monday night, August 23, at 6 o’clock in city hall. The meeting is open to the public but also will be available on Zoom. Contact Trenton city hall for the Zoom address to access the meeting.

Locations to be discussed include a nuisance at 208 East 10th Court and at 511 East 9th Court. There will be a public hearing for 604 Linn Street. Updates are scheduled for 2112 Oak Street and 2011 Pleasant Plain.

A permit has been purchased by the owners of each location for demolition privately-paid. Information could also be presented on other properties of concerns and/or nuisances.

