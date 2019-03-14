$50 million Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Missouri

The Missouri Lottery is urging Mega Millions players to check their tickets from Tuesday night’s drawing. One lucky ticket sold in the state matched all five white-ball numbers, plus the Mega Ball number drawn, to win the $50 million jackpot prize. Tuesday night’s winning numbers were 10, 12, 16, 49 and 57, and the Mega Ball was 18.

An additional Missouri player matched four white-ball numbers and the Mega Ball to win a base prize of $10,000. Because the player also played the Megaplier option, and the Megaplier number drawn was 4, the prize was multiplied to $40,000.

“I encourage everyone who loves to play Mega Millions to download the Missouri Lottery’s mobile app to scan and check your tickets,” said May Scheve Reardon, executive director of the Missouri Lottery. “You can also scan them on Check-A-Ticket machines at retail.

“If you’re holding the jackpot ticket, sign it and keep it in a safe place. We also encourage you to take the time to get professional tax or legal advice to help you decide which claiming option is the best option for you,” she added. “The jackpot prize must be claimed at Missouri Lottery headquarters in Jefferson City.”

Per Lottery policy, information regarding the name and location of the retailer that sold the winning jackpot ticket will be provided within 72 hours or after the winner has come forward and completed the claiming process, whichever occurs first.