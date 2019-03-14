Area schools compete in FFA judging event in Lathrop

In career development event results from the Lathrop judging day on Monday, March 11, 2019, the Princeton FFA had two teams win first place while teams from Trenton, Grundy R-5, Gallatin, Hamilton, South Harrison, and Putnam County each had one first-place finish.

Princeton took top honors at Lathrop in horse evaluations. Individually, Payton Goodin was first, Brylee Williams third, and Lauren Krohn fourth. Princeton won first place in dairy cattle with Lacie Lewis the top-ranked judge.

Trenton FFA meats judging team won first place at Lathrop. Princeton was second. Individually, McKenna Cox and Kayli Crawford both of Trenton were first and fourth. Grundy R-5 of Galt took first place in farm management. Top students were Kendra Betz and Emma Baxter who ranked first and second.

Putnam County FFA claimed first place in agronomy with Dalton DeVore the top individual. Hamilton won first place in nursery-landscape with the top two individuals were Lindsay Ernat and Kable Milligan. Gallatin had an FFA team win first place in the floriculture judging. South Harrison of Bethany was first in forestry with the top two individual judges: Jacob Shuck and Anderson Rogers.

Among other highly-ranked team results in the Lathrop competition, FFA knowledge had Princeton second, Gallatin fifth, and Jamesport sixth. In dairy foods, Newtown Harris was third and Putnam county fourth.