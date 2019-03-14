Trenton FFA members take top honors in Area 2 competition

Several Trenton FFA members competed at the Area 2 competitions on Wednesday receiving two first-place finishers.

Receiving first place and moving on to district competition was the e Conduct of Meetings team that includes Colton Roy, Gracyn Rongey, Randy Bowden, Maci Lynch, Allison Yoder, Kammi Philips, Sara Carson, Jesse Huber, and Kaci Persell received first moving onto districts.

The Parliamentary Procedure team placed second and will also be moving on to districts. The team consists of Camdyn Leeper, Olivia Roberts, Emilee Lovell, Kidridge Griffin, Jaycie Griffin, Jake McNabb, and Chase Otto.

Winning first place in area in speaking the FFA Creed was Rebekah Urich. She advances to the district event. Kaci Persell, participating in division one public speaking, was named as the district alternate.