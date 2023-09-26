4-year-old girl from Kirksville airlifted to hospital after big rig crashes east of Monroe City

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

A crash occurred on Highway 36, two miles east of Monroe City, on September 25, 2023, at 5:57 a.m. A 2016 Freightliner Cascadia, driven by James C. Fisher, 31, of Atlanta, Missouri, ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned.

Fisher sustained minor injuries in the crash and was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. He was transported by Monroe County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment.

A 4-year-old girl from Kirksville, Missouri, who was an occupant in the Freightliner Cascadia, suffered serious injuries. She was restrained in a car seat and was airlifted by MU Air Medical and taken to University Medical Center for medical attention.

The Freightliner Cascadia sustained total damage and was towed from the scene by Heartland Towing.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, led by Trooper Smith, investigated the accident. Assistance was provided by Corporal Hicks, Sergeant Duppong, Trooper Willock, Monroe City Police Department, Ralls County Sheriff’s Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Department, and Monroe City Fire Department.

