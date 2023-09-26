Two teenagers injured in Highway 6 crash near Maysville

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

A late evening accident on Highway 6, just one mile west of Highway J and seven miles west of Maysville, resulted in moderate injuries for two Union Star teenagers.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a 2001 Ford Escort ZX2, driven by a 17-year-old teenager from Union Star, was traveling eastbound on Highway 6 in Dekalb County. The driver swerved to avoid a deer, causing the car to run off the north side of the roadway. The Ford Escort ZX2 subsequently struck a fence and came to a halt, facing eastbound on its wheels.

Both the driver and a 14-year-old male passenger, also from Union Star, were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. The 14-year-old was transported to Mosaic Life Care by Dekalb/Clinton EMS, while the driver was taken to the same facility by a relative.

The Ford Escort ZX2 sustained total damage and was towed from the scene by Scotty’s Towing Services of Cameron.

Trooper J.M. Tanner of the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated the crash.

