Calamity Jane Days Baby Show results

Activities at Calamity Jane Days in Princeton concluded on Sunday with a variety of contests and family-oriented fun. The Baby Show was held on Saturday, and we have the results listed below.

Calamity Jane Days Baby Show Winners

0-3 MONTHS

Girls

1st Knysli Kelly Patrick &Cati Kelly GrainValley

2nd Abigayle Priest Chris & Rachel Priest Kirksville

Boys

1st Ridge Francis Chad &Kaysi Francis Princeton

2nd Wylder Wollenzien Levi &Jasey Wollenzien Newtown

3rd Tucker Covey Mallory Birge Princeton

Best Outfit

Jedson Siemer-Sharp Bre Siemer Laredo

4-6 Months

Girls

1st Scottlyn Shull Kelli&Scott Shull Trenton

Boys

1st Remington Hudson Gillain Eckert Milan

2nd Boyd Elsberry Kimbery &Sam Elsberry Mt.Ayr

7-12 Months

Girls

1st Everleigh Purvis Allie Purvis Princeton

2nd Rilyann Huffman Jessica &Thomas Huffman Trenton

3rd Lauren Shanley Nancy &Mark Shanley Princeton

Boys

1st Grayson Huffman Jessica &Thomas Huffman Trenton

2nd Parker Stafford Malachi Luper &Matt Stafford Harris

3rd River Cracraft Sherea &Aaron Cracraft

P.Eyes Layton Cortez Samantha&Austin Cortez Texas

13-18 Months

Girls

1stAmelia James Granddaughter of Dawn Stout Princeton

2ndEvie Mason Laura &Martin Mason Princeton

3 Eiszlee Nguyen Amy Nguyen Trenton

Boys

1st Kaine Smith Syden&Kenton Smith Blythedale

19-24Month

Girls 0

Boys

1st Hoyt Carr Alisha Marsh&Bo Carr Ridgeway

2-3 Year old

Girls

1st Baylor Eveans Becca &Nathan Eveans Princeton

2nd Alaina Cortez Samatha &Austin Cortez Texas

3rd Hayslee Berndt Tiffany &Johnathan Berndt

Boys

1stGraysen Demoss Cody &Anna Demoss Princeton

2nd Hyde Hamilton Montana &Justin Holt Cainsville

3rd Miles Johnson Rafaela&Jeff Johnson Princeton

B.Outfit Brixton Holt Montana &Justin Holt Mercer

3-4 Year old

Girls

Princess 1st Paisley Power Derek &Lacey Power Princeton

2nd Maylee Donelson Marcy &Brock Donelson Cambridge Ia

3rd Ellie Campbell Leslie &Cody Campbell

B.Outfit Madison Holt Amanda &Chance Holt Princeton

B.smile Marlee Mason Laura &Martin Mason Princeton

P.eyes Gracie Mason Laura &Martin Mason Princeton

Boys

Prince 1st Zayden Stout Mindy Gilbert &Robert Stout Princeton

2nd Barrett Berwanger Emily &Preston Berwanger Lineville

3rd Jaxon Wollenzien Jasey &Levi Wollenzien Newtown

B.smile Wyatt Redd Alisha Marsh Ridgeway

5-6 year old

Girls

1st Lt.Miss Calamity Savannah Linthacum Sara &Aaron Linthacum Ridgeway

2nd Scarlett Campbell Leslie &Cody Campball Princeton

3rd Emery Houck Jessica &Cole Houck Princeton

B.Outfit Rynlee Cracraft Sherea &Aaron Cracraft

P.eyes Keslie Holt Montana &Justin Holt Mercer

Boys

Wild Bill 1st Oliver Johnson Rafaela&Jeff Johnson Princeton

2nd Declan Smith Melissa Smith Milan

3rd Aiden Redd Alisha Marsh Ridgeway

Photo by Drew Hays on Unsplash

