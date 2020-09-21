Calamity Jane Days Baby Show results

Activities at Calamity Jane Days in Princeton concluded on Sunday with a variety of contests and family-oriented fun. The Baby Show was held on Saturday, and we have the results listed below.
Calamity Jane Days Baby Show Winners
0-3 MONTHS
Girls
1st Knysli Kelly Patrick &Cati Kelly GrainValley
2nd Abigayle Priest Chris & Rachel Priest Kirksville
Boys
1st Ridge Francis Chad &Kaysi Francis Princeton
2nd Wylder Wollenzien Levi &Jasey Wollenzien Newtown
3rd Tucker Covey Mallory Birge Princeton
Best Outfit
Jedson Siemer-Sharp Bre Siemer Laredo
4-6 Months
Girls
1st Scottlyn Shull Kelli&Scott Shull Trenton
Boys
1st Remington Hudson Gillain Eckert Milan
2nd Boyd Elsberry Kimbery &Sam Elsberry Mt.Ayr
7-12 Months
Girls
1st Everleigh Purvis Allie Purvis Princeton
2nd Rilyann Huffman Jessica &Thomas Huffman Trenton
3rd Lauren Shanley Nancy &Mark Shanley Princeton
Boys
1st Grayson Huffman Jessica &Thomas Huffman Trenton
2nd Parker Stafford Malachi Luper &Matt Stafford Harris
3rd River Cracraft Sherea &Aaron Cracraft
P.Eyes Layton Cortez Samantha&Austin Cortez Texas
13-18 Months
Girls
1stAmelia James Granddaughter of Dawn Stout Princeton
2ndEvie Mason Laura &Martin Mason Princeton
3 Eiszlee Nguyen Amy Nguyen Trenton
Boys
1st Kaine Smith Syden&Kenton Smith Blythedale
19-24Month
Girls 0
Boys
1st Hoyt Carr Alisha Marsh&Bo Carr Ridgeway
2-3 Year old
Girls
1st Baylor Eveans Becca &Nathan Eveans Princeton
2nd Alaina Cortez Samatha &Austin Cortez Texas
3rd Hayslee Berndt Tiffany &Johnathan Berndt
Boys
1stGraysen Demoss Cody &Anna Demoss Princeton
2nd Hyde Hamilton Montana &Justin Holt Cainsville
3rd Miles Johnson Rafaela&Jeff Johnson Princeton
B.Outfit Brixton Holt Montana &Justin Holt Mercer
3-4 Year old
Girls
Princess 1st Paisley Power Derek &Lacey Power Princeton
2nd Maylee Donelson Marcy &Brock Donelson Cambridge Ia
3rd Ellie Campbell Leslie &Cody Campbell
B.Outfit Madison Holt Amanda &Chance Holt Princeton
B.smile Marlee Mason Laura &Martin Mason Princeton
P.eyes Gracie Mason Laura &Martin Mason Princeton
Boys
Prince 1st Zayden Stout Mindy Gilbert &Robert Stout Princeton
2nd Barrett Berwanger Emily &Preston Berwanger Lineville
3rd Jaxon Wollenzien Jasey &Levi Wollenzien Newtown
B.smile Wyatt Redd Alisha Marsh Ridgeway
5-6 year old
Girls
1st Lt.Miss Calamity Savannah Linthacum Sara &Aaron Linthacum Ridgeway
2nd Scarlett Campbell Leslie &Cody Campball Princeton
3rd Emery Houck Jessica &Cole Houck Princeton
B.Outfit Rynlee Cracraft Sherea &Aaron Cracraft
P.eyes Keslie Holt Montana &Justin Holt Mercer
Boys
Wild Bill 1st Oliver Johnson Rafaela&Jeff Johnson Princeton
2nd Declan Smith Melissa Smith Milan
3rd Aiden Redd Alisha Marsh Ridgeway
