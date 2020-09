The Trenton R-9 School District has announced a calendar change to cancel school for next Monday, September 28, 2020.

The district reports September 28th will instead be used as a professional development day for what’s listed as preparation of online, planning, and development for instructional purposes.

No school at Trenton R-9 pre-kindergarten through 12th grade on Monday, September 28th.

