The Grundy County Health Department in a Sunday report noted additional COVID-19 cases. The total is up to 191 since testing began six months ago, which is an increase of eight from the Saturday report.

Of the 191, the health department reports 50 are active, 162 are confirmed for COVID-19 and 29 are still described as probable.

There have been approximately 50 cases of COVID-19 accumulated in Grundy County over the past seven days.

