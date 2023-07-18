2023 North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton set to kick off on Saturday, July 29

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The North Central Missouri Fair is set to kick off a week full of activities and entertaining shows from July 29th to August 5th. With an array of attractions ranging from tractor pulls to livestock shows, the fair promises fun for all ages.

On Saturday, July 29th, the fair will commence with a Garden Tractor Pull at 7:00 p.m. Admission to this event will be $5.

One of the highlights of the fair, “Achievement Day” at the Rock Barn, will take place on Monday, July 31st, from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m., and interested individuals can contact Amanda Allen at 660-441-1002 for more information.

Tuesday, August 1st, will be a parade, with the lineup commencing at 5:00 p.m. The Parade will start at 5:30 p.m. Following the parade, the FFA Alumni BBQ will take place at the Livestock Pavilion beginning at 6:00 p.m. Barbecue plates will be available for $8 each. Attendees can also enjoy the musical performance in the Courtyard, so bring your own chairs and gather at 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, August 2nd, will feature the Hog Show. Participants are required to register and be in place by 2:00 p.m., with the show commencing at 5:00 p.m. On the same day, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., families can enjoy the Carnival atmosphere.

On Thursday, August 3rd, the Poultry and Rabbit Shows will take place. Participants should register and be in place by 4:00 p.m., and the show will commence at 5:00 p.m. Additionally, an evening event in the Courtyard will feature bingo from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Once again, the Carnival will be open from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Friday, August 4th, will showcase the Sheep and Goat Shows. Participants must register and be in place by 2:00 p.m., with the sheep show commencing at 5:00 p.m and the goat show to follow The ranch rodeo will be held at the grandstand at 7:00 p.m. Ticket prices for this event will be $10 for adults and $5 for kids. The Carnival will continue its operations from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

As the fair reaches its conclusion on Saturday, August 5th, the Beef and Horse Shows will be held. For the Beef Show, participants should register and be in place by 8:00 a.m., with the show beginning at 10:00 a.m. Similarly, the Horse Show requires participants to register and be in place by 8:00 a.m., and the show will start at 9:00 a.m. A Baby Show is also scheduled, with registration starting at 9:15 a.m. and the show following at 10:00 a.m.

The Tuff Trucks event will take place at 7:00 p.m. on the same day. Ticket prices for the Tuff Trucks event will be $10 for adults, $5 for kids, and $15 for a Pit Pass. Meanwhile, the Carnival will operate from noon to 4:00 p.m. and then resume from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

For those who wish to make the most of their fair experience, armband pre-sales are available at $20, while the Megaband costs $75. Pre-sales for these bands can be obtained at the Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri

Various contact numbers have been provided for specific events and areas, including:

Horses (Kelli Shull at 660-358-2750)

Courtyard (Julia Burkeybile at 660-654-5107)

Rockbam (Carol Ausberger at 660-654-1097)

Grandstand (Jimmie Shaw at 660-635-1267)

Poultry and Rabbits (Brandy Burton at 816-351-0799)

Livestock (Teri Batson at 660-359-7124).

Parade (Michelle Shaw 660-635-1268) or (Lindsie Shaw 660-635-1104

Fair President and Carnival armbands (Andy Burress 660-654-0195)

