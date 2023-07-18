Law enforcement officers from Missouri and Iowa to test their skills in “Top Cop Border Wars Shoot”

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Law enforcement officers from Missouri and Iowa will have the opportunity to showcase their skills in the upcoming Top Cop Border Wars Shoot, scheduled to take place on October 7th and 8th. The event, which aims to test officers’ proficiency in firearms, physical abilities, and ability to operate under stress, will be hosted at Range Tec, located near Mercer.

The two-day shooting competition will feature a series of challenging exercises, pitting teams of two against each other. Participants are required to bring their own equipment, including a duty pistol, patrol rifle, patrol shotgun, body armor, duty belt, spare magazines, ammunition, and eye and ear protection.

To encourage participation and recognize skills on display, more than $1,600 worth of prizes will be awarded to the top-performing individuals and teams.

The registration fee for the Top Cop Border Wars Shoot is set at $100 per person. Lodging will be provided free of charge for all participants.

Teams interested in registering for the competition can do so by contacting Range Tec directly. They can call Range Tec at 660-953-0873 or send an email to [email protected].

