2022 Trenton High School Alumni Weekend Reunion considered a success

Big crowds were in attendance at many of the events held over the weekend as Trenton High School Alumni gathered for their annual Alumni Weekend Reunion.

Steve Maxey, Secretary of the Foundation Trust for Trenton High School/THS Association reports bigger crowds than in most years were in Trenton from the Friday night Mixer, Saturday Open House, 2nd Annual Car Show, and Sunday Brunch. In addition, classes have reported wonderful attendance for class reunions held over the weekend.

Maxey said many alums commented that they were just happy to get out and celebrate after a two-year absence of regular events as well as individual class reunions that were scheduled in 2020 and 2021 were finally held. Local businesses also expressed appreciation for the big weekend with lodging at full capacity, lots of catering, and stores seeing an influx of traffic.

During the Annual Board Meeting of the joint Associations, the current officers were re-elected and the board added a new member at their Sunday afternoon meeting. Re-elected were Kevin Bailey – President, Dr. John Holcomb – Vice President, Steve Maxey – Secretary, and Katie Kinney – Treasurer. A retired CPA from Tulsa, Oklahoma, and former Trenton resident and THS graduate, Doug Tye, who recently moved back to Trenton, was elected to the 12-member board.

Several classes presented monetary donations to support the efforts of the Association including the THS Classes of 1951 and 1962. In addition, Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri presented a check in the amount of $820.00 from Bulldog Debit Card transactions to the Board.

Trenton R-9 Superintendent Daniel Gott met with the Board to discuss both short-term and long-term projects of the School District and following his presentation, the Board voted to contribute $5,000 to the THS Instrumental Music Department and an additional $5,000 to support Reading Intervention Curriculum within the District.

In other news, the board voted to increase the amount of the THS Alumni Scholarship to $500.00 and the board accepted the request to manage an “anonymous scholarship” to graduates of Trenton High School, both will be in effect when the 2023 graduates complete their current academic year.

The Board will meet in November and begin making plans for the 2023 Labor Day Reunion activities.