Two health departments report on COVID cases; Sullivan County to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic

October 24, 2021
Coronavirus News Graphic
The Sullivan County Health Department October 22nd confirmed six additional COVID-19 cases since October 21st, raising the total to 1,246. The number of active cases stayed at 31.

The Livingston County Health Center reported October 22nd one COVID-19 case had been added since October 20th. There were 2,362 cases total, and seven were active.

The Sullivan County Health Department will hold a Pfizer COVID-19 immunization clinic for residents at least 12 years old.

No appointment is needed to receive the vaccine at the Milan Community Center on October 27 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Participants younger than 18 will need to be accompanied by a parent.

Questions should be directed to the Sullivan County Health Department at 660-265-4141.

