Trenton Rotary Club listen to presentation from Arts Alive board members

Arts Alive Board members Dan Maxey and Ann Plumb talked about the organization at the Trenton Rotary Club meeting on October 21, 2021. They also discussed Arts Alive’s efforts to bring fine arts opportunities to Grundy County and the surrounding area.

Maxey said the group was organized in 2019 after the disbanding of the Friends of the Arts. He noted Arts Alive’s efforts slowed in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The group restarted its meetings and participated in the Five Points Festival in August by providing musical entertainment.

Maxey said the group hopes to bring a variety of fine arts activities to the community. It is working on developing a calendar of events where at least one main activity per quarter would be presented and other types of activities added.

Plumb said Arts Alive’s first major event will be the play A Christmas Carol in the Hoover Theater at the Grundy County Jewett Norris Library of Trenton on December 4 and 5. A donation from the former Trenton Acting Guild provided funds to make the presentation possible. Plumb has a bachelor of arts degree in English and will serve as the play’s director.

Arts Alive meets in the Sugg Room of the Ketcham Community Center in Trenton on the third Thursday of each month at 6:30 in the evening. Maxey invited interested individuals to attend.