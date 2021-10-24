Events for veterans announced for the month of November

Local News October 24, 2021October 24, 2021 KTTN News
Veteran Services
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share

Area veterans events have been announced for November 2021.

A veterans service officer will help with VA paperwork and answer questions at Trenton VFW Post 919 on November 1, 5, 8, and 19tfrom 9 to 2 o’clock each time.

A veterans service officer will be at the Trenton Hy-Vee on November 11 from 6:30 to noon. Hy-Vee will provide a free drive-through breakfast for veterans on November 11 as well.

There will also be a veterans service officer at Milan American Legion Post 228 on November 12 from 9 to 1 o’clock. Veterans are asked to bring a copy of their DD-214 and other VA paperwork they have.

A counselor is available on an as-needed basis. Doctor John Hudson helps discharged and active military with post-traumatic stress disorder and readjustment counseling. Call Hudson to schedule an appointment at 660-359-4600.

The VA shuttle goes to Kansas City and clinics every Wednesday. Drivers for the VA shuttle are also being sought. To schedule a ride or for more information on becoming a driver, call 660-359-2078.

Post Views: 18
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.