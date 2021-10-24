Events for veterans announced for the month of November

Area veterans events have been announced for November 2021.

A veterans service officer will help with VA paperwork and answer questions at Trenton VFW Post 919 on November 1, 5, 8, and 19tfrom 9 to 2 o’clock each time.

A veterans service officer will be at the Trenton Hy-Vee on November 11 from 6:30 to noon. Hy-Vee will provide a free drive-through breakfast for veterans on November 11 as well.

There will also be a veterans service officer at Milan American Legion Post 228 on November 12 from 9 to 1 o’clock. Veterans are asked to bring a copy of their DD-214 and other VA paperwork they have.

A counselor is available on an as-needed basis. Doctor John Hudson helps discharged and active military with post-traumatic stress disorder and readjustment counseling. Call Hudson to schedule an appointment at 660-359-4600.

The VA shuttle goes to Kansas City and clinics every Wednesday. Drivers for the VA shuttle are also being sought. To schedule a ride or for more information on becoming a driver, call 660-359-2078.