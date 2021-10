The Trenton Bulldog Mascots will hold a Fall/Halloween pancake breakfast as a fundraiser for the mascots team of Trenton High School and Trenton Middle School.

Food will be served at the new concession stand building at C. F. Russell Stadium on October 30 from 8:30 to 10:30 in the morning. The menu will include pancakes, sausage, cinnamon rolls, milk, juice, coffee, and water. Donations will be accepted.

Children wearing a costume will receive a free treat from Trent the Bulldog.