Livingston County Preservation Society to host Historic Home Tour

The Livingston County Preservation Society will host a Historic Home Tour in Chillicothe next month. The event will be held on November 20 from 2:30 to 5 p.m.

The self-guided tours can be done in any order and will include four properties. Those properties are Pam and Stephen Miller’s at 319 Tenth Street, Maybee Mansion at 324 Washington Street, Grace Episcopal Church at 421 Elm Street, and Adams/Montgomery Ward at 440 Locust Street.

Tickets cost $10 per person. They can be bought at the United Country Graham Real Agency, Boji Stone Cafe, and Cultural Corner Art Guild and Gallery in Chillicothe. Tickets should be brought to each location of the tour on November 20.

Contact the Livingston County Preservation Society for more information at [email protected].