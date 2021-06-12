New cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in area counties

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Livingston County Health Center reports 12 COVID-19 cases have been added since June 10th, making the total 1,897. The number of active cases dropped by 10 to 105.

The Grundy County Health Department reports 11 new COVID-19 cases since June 10th, which brings the total to 1,148. Twenty-seven cases are active.

The Sullivan County Health Department confirms two COVID-19 cases, making the total 879. Four cases are active, and there have been 15 COVID-19-related deaths. Twenty-seven point three percent of Sullivan County residents have completed vaccination.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases have increased by one in Mercer County. The health department reports 176 confirmed cases and 177 probable cases. There are three active cases and nine COVID-19-related deaths.

The Mercer County Health Department asks that residents be mindful that the illness is still in the area and surrounding counties, as many residents have been asked to quarantine. The office notes a COVID-19 variant is more easily transmitted. Residents are asked to use caution, even if they have been vaccinated.

