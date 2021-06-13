Trenton Middle School student eliminated in first round of Scripps National Spelling Bee

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Trenton Middle School student Titus Kottwitz participated in one round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Saturday.

The 13-year old misspelled Puchero, which is a type of stew.

Two hundred nine students ranging in age from nine to fifteen qualified for the national bee. The first three rounds were held virtually on Saturday in the preliminaries.

Titus Kottwitz, a seventh-grader this past school year in Trenton, was among 71 spellers who did not advance past the first round. Another 29 were knocked out in the second round, and 35 were eliminated in the third round, leaving 74 in the field. The second round required an answer to a question about a word.

Another three rounds are scheduled virtually in the quarterfinals on Tuesday. The semi-finals are slated for June 27, and the finals for July 8. The finals are to include ten to twelve spellers competing in person in Orlando, Florida.

Related