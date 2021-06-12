MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of June 14, 2021

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in north Missouri for the week of June 14 – 20.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, mowing, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Interstate 229 – Resurfacing project from I-29, north of St. Joseph, to Route 371 (mile marker 14 to 3) through mid-September. One lane will be closed around the paving operation, which is expected to continue through June.

Ramp CLOSURES as part of the resurfacing project: Northbound I-229 to southbound I-29 (Exit 14A), June 15 – 22, around-the-clock closure Northbound I-29 to southbound I-229 (Exit 56B) June 16 – 17, 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Southbound U.S. Route 71 to southbound I-229 June 16 – 17, 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Southbound I-29 to southbound I-229 (Exit 56B) June 18 – 19, 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.



I-29 – Bridge replacement project northbound over Hopkins Creek (mile marker 58) through September. Traffic is head-to-head in the southbound lanes.

CLOSED northbound for bridge beam placement, June 14 – 17, 6 p.m. to midnight each night. Traffic will be directed onto a signed detour using U.S. Route 71 and U.S. Route 59.

Atchison County

I-29 – Bridge replacement project of the north and southbound Nishnabotna River Bridges (mile marker 122 – 124) through August 2022. One lane in either direction may close for crossover construction. Traffic is expected to move head-to-head in the southbound lanes the week of June 21.

Route B – Pavement repair and resurfacing project from I-29 to U.S. Route 59 near Rock Port through mid-June.

Route 111 – Resurfacing project from Route E to Route 111 Spur (Holt County) through June.

CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Annapolis Road to Beagle Road, June 14 – 16. The roadway will remain closed overnight.

Buchanan County

I-229 – Resurfacing project from Route 371 to I-29, north of St. Joseph (mile marker 3 to 14) through mid-September. One lane will be closed around the paving operation, which is expected to continue through June.

U.S. Route 36 – Guardrail, pavement repair and resurfacing between the Missouri River and 0.75 miles east of Route AC through early August. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

9th Street – CLOSED for bridge joint repair under the U.S. Route 36 overpass, June 14 – 17, 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily

I-29 – Bridge sealing project from Route 6 (Frederick Boulevard) to U.S. Route 36. This will include the CLOSURE of the U.S. Route 36 cloverleaf interchange on and off-ramps, June 15, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Frederick Boulevard – Bridge sealing project of the I-29 overpass, June 15

Route FF – Drainage work at the U.S. Route 169 intersection, June 16

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing and pavement repair through Caldwell, Livingston, and Linn counties through July. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 14-foot width restriction.

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide and ongoing geological studies.

Route D – CLOSED in sections for a seal coat project from Route 10 to Mooresville (Livingston County), June 14 – 15, 7:30 – 4 p.m. daily

Chariton County

Route 139 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Grand River Overflow Bridge through early July.

Route D – CLOSED for a seal coat project from Route 5 to Route 129, June 16 – 18, 7 am to 4 p.m. daily

Clinton County

I-35 – Pavement repair from Route 116 to Shoal Creek through June. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 10-foot width restriction.

Route K – Pavement repair, June 14. Flaggers and a pilot car will guide motorists through the work zone.

U.S. Route 169 – Utility work from Route F to Route Z, June 15 – Aug. 2

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair, guardrail improvements, and resurfacing westbound from east of Route 31 to Route C and eastbound from Route 33 to the Grindstone River through July. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project.

Gentry County

U.S. Route 169 – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Middle Fork of the Grand River, near Gentry, through early August.

Grundy County

Route B – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from U.S. Route 65 to Route Y, June 15, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Harrison County

Route P – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over White Oak Creek through early July.

Route NN – Pothole patching, June 14 – 17

Holt County

Route 111 – Resurfacing project from Route 111 Spur to Route E (Atchison County) through June.

Route B – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over I-29 near Oregon through June.

I-29 – Intermittent lane closures, both directions, between Exits 67 and 75, as part of a bridge deck replacement project on Route B, near Oregon, through June. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

I-29 – Pavement repair at the northbound truck parking near mile marker 81, June 14 – 15

Route 5 – Utility work near Route V, June 14 – 25

I-29 – Pavement repair at mile marker 92.2, June 16 – 17

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing and pavement repair through Caldwell, Livingston, and Linn counties through July. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 14-foot width restriction.

Route U – CLOSED to through traffic for a seal coat project from U.S. Route 36 to Route 129, June 14 – 15, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

Route 11 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Kayak Road to Jewel Road, June 16, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Livingston County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing and pavement repair through Caldwell, Livingston, and Linn counties through July. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 14-foot width restriction.

Route D – CLOSED in sections for a seal coat project from Mooresville to Route 10 (Carroll County), June 14 – 15, 7:30 – 4 p.m. daily

Mercer County

Route BB – CLOSED at the Branch of Weldon Fork Creek Bridge for a bridge deck replacement project through early July.

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 71 – Intersection improvement project at Icon Road through early July. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Icon Road – CLOSED at the intersection of U.S. Route 71 for an intersection improvement project through early July

Route TT – CLOSED for pavement repair, June 14, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Route JJ – Drainage work from Jet Road to the West Fork One Hundred and Two River, June 14 – 15

Route Y – CLOSED for pavement repair from 395th Street to 375th Street, June 15, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route AF – CLOSED for pavement repair from Route B to 290th Street, June 16 – 17, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

