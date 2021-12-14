Laredo Board of Education approve insurance renewal, review Board of Education election

The Laredo R-7 Board of Education on December 13th approved Missouri United School Insurance Council insurance renewal.

Secretary Robin Griswold reports there is $4 million worth of coverage for a premium of $13,096 for the year. The policy covers property, general liability, buses, school board liability, compensation, bond, cyber, and pollution liability.

The board approved the 2020-2021 school audit. No issues were found. Missouri School Boards Association policy updates were approved.

The Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan was reviewed and approved. No changes were made.

The Laredo Board of Education election was reviewed. The candidate filing period for the April 5th Municipal Election will run until December 28th. The school office will close on December 17th at 1 o’clock in the afternoon and reopen on January 4th at 8 o’clock in the morning. The office will also be closed for inclement weather. Terms up for reelection are Kristi Urich and Angie Lowrey for three-year terms.

The Laredo Spelling Bee will be held on January 18th. The Grundy County Spelling Bee will be held at Trenton Middle School on January 28th.

An executive session was held for legal, personnel, student information, personnel records, and confidential records. No announcement was made.