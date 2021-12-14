Gallatin Board of Education to meet on Thursday

Local News December 14, 2021December 14, 2021 KTTN News
Gallatin Missouri High School FInal
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print

Reports highlight the agenda for a Thursday night, December 16 meeting of the Gallatin R-5 Board of Education.

Among the reports on the agenda is a Vocational Report from Brant Burns and Amy Holder regarding the Gallatin FFA Chapter.

Other topics are listed as the 2020-21 school district audit, the Belcher scholarship application, and an executive session for personnel and student matters.

The public portion of the school board meeting begins at 6 p.m. Thursday which is to be held at the Gallatin High School Library.

Post Views: 69
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.