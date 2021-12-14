Gallatin Board of Education to meet on Thursday

Reports highlight the agenda for a Thursday night, December 16 meeting of the Gallatin R-5 Board of Education.

Among the reports on the agenda is a Vocational Report from Brant Burns and Amy Holder regarding the Gallatin FFA Chapter.

Other topics are listed as the 2020-21 school district audit, the Belcher scholarship application, and an executive session for personnel and student matters.

The public portion of the school board meeting begins at 6 p.m. Thursday which is to be held at the Gallatin High School Library.