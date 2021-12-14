Burn Ban issued for Chillicothe, Burn advisory issued for Livingston County

Local News December 14, 2021December 14, 2021 KTTN News
Burn Ban in Effect
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
Due to extremely dry conditions and predicted high winds for Wednesday, December 15th, a 24-hour burn ban has been issued for the City of Chillicothe effective from 6:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 15th through 6:00 a.m. Thursday, December 16th.
All outside burning except for BBQ grills used for cooking will not be allowed during the hours the burn ban is in effect.
A Burn Advisory has been issued for residents of Livingston County residing outside the City limits of Chillicothe. Outside burning of any kind except for BBQ grills used for cooking is highly discouraged from 6:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 15th through 6:00 a.m. Thursday, December 16th.
Post Views: 42
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.