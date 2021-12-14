Dr. Cindy Wells is new director for NCMC’s Talent Search Program

Dr. Cindy Wells from Guilford, MO, has recently been named the Director for the NCMC TRIO Talent Search program. Dr. Wells holds a Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis from the University of Missouri-Columbia and has vast experience working with youth.

Prior to her new role, Dr. Wells was the Youth Development Specialist for the 4-H program with the University of Missouri Extension. She also has experience as a teacher, a professor, and working in higher education. Dr. Wells is published and has presented on numerous topics regarding youth development, instructional leadership, and technology. She holds several leadership roles and accolades both professionally and in the community.

“I am happy to be part of the NCMC team,” said Dr. Cindy Wells. “Everyone has been so welcoming and helpful. I am excited to help launch the Talent Search program and to build the Talent Search partnership between NCMC and the St. Joseph School District. The possibilities are immense, and I am eager to see the impact on the students who participate in the program.”

Dr. Wells began her position at the end of November and since, has worked diligently in getting the Talent Search program off the ground for the St. Joseph area. Dr. Wells will be overseeing the grant as well as Talent Search Advisors that are currently being recruited.

“Dr. Wells has a wealth of knowledge relating to education and students,” said Mitch Holder, Dean of Instruction. “She has worked with grants in previous work experiences. Most of all, she is passionate about helping students.”

TRIO Talent Search provides free services to students in grades 6-12. It helps first-generation and low-income students successfully graduate from high school and enter into post-secondary education to obtain a certificate, associate’s, or bachelor’s degree. Talent Search is 100% funded by a grant of $277,375 per year from the U.S. Department of Education.

Talent Search is the third TRIO program offered at North Central Missouri College and the first time NCMC has obtained a Talent Search grant. NCMC also serves students with the TRIO grants of Student Support Services (SSS) and Upward Bound (UB). To learn more about the NCMC Talent Search program, visit the NCMC website or contact the TRIO Department at 660-359-3948.