The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton woman on December 13th on a technical probation violation involving special conditions.

Forty-one-year-old Lori Pennington’s original charge was driving while intoxicated.

Her bond is $5,000 cash only, and she is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on January 13th.

(Pennington booking photo courtesy Trenton Police Department via Vinelink)