High-speed crash injures five ranging in ages from 12 to 17

A single-vehicle accident one mile west of Chillicothe injured five area youth ages 12 to 17.

Take by private vehicle to Hedrick Medical Center with minor injuries were the driver 16-year-old Mercedeze Norris of Hale as well as four passengers 13-year-old Gabriel Singleton, 13-year-old Albert Jenkins both of Brookfield, 12-year-old Robert Davis and 17-year-old Madison Juarez, both of Chillicothe.

Troopers report Sunday afternoon, a westbound car was traveling at high speed when it crested a levee and went airborne. The front of the car struck the ground, continued west over a second levee, skidded off the south side of LIV County Road 236 and struck an embankment.

The car came to a stop off the south side of the road and was listed with moderate damage. All occupants were wearing seatbelts.