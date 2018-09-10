Meetings to be held this week for those interested in Girl Scouts

Two meetings are scheduled this week for those interested in joining a Girl Scout troop with Grundy County parents invited to attend either meeting regardless of whether or not their daughter is currently a registered girl scout member.

One troop formation meeting is Wednesday night at 6:30, and is designed for girls of kindergarten age. The other troop formation meeting, for first graders, is Thursday at 5 o’clock. Both meetings are at Trenton First Christian Church.

Those with questions, or who can not attend but are interested, may contact by phone or text Shana Norris of Trenton at 816-945-9084. Norris is membership manager for seven area counties including Grundy.