Hamilton woman facing charges of theft, forgery and counterfeiting

A Hamilton woman faces four felonies after she allegedly printed and mailed hundreds of various company checks that were determined to be fraudulent to hundreds of United States addresses.

Thirty-six-year-old Karrina Palacios-Marin has been charged with stealing $25,000 or more, forgery, and two counts of counterfeiting. Bond was set at $250,000 cash only.

Court documents accuse Palacios-Marin of appropriating counterfeit checks of a value of at least $25,000 from September 18 through October 16. She is also accused of manufacturing counterfeit checks bearing or identified by a counterfeit mark having a total retail value of more than $10,000 with the intent to distribute or sell. She was accused of possessing counterfeiting tools, including a printer, label maker, checks, shredder, cell phone, and laptop used to make and print checks, print labels, and shred documents. Palacios-Marin allegedly, with the purpose to defraud, completed in writing, namely counterfeit checks, so they purported to have been made by another.

Palacios-Marin’s criminal history indicates she was convicted of attempted possession of tools for counterfeiting in March 2011.