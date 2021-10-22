Unionville man injured in attempt to avoid deer in roadway

A Unionville man sustained minor injuries when the pickup truck he drove swerved to avoid a deer and overturned one mile north of Hartford on Friday afternoon, October 22.

A private vehicle transported 70-year old David Hoerner to Putnam County Memorial Hospital.

The pickup traveled north on Route YY before running off the right side of the road, returning to the road, sliding off the left side of the road, and overturning. The truck came to rest on its top.

The pickup was totaled and the report indicated he wore a seat belt.

The Putnam County Ambulance assisted at the scene of the crash.