Trenton man arrested on drug allegations

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton man on October 21, 2021.

Thirty-year-old Devin Aaron Pierce’s bond is $20,000 cash only. He faces charges of felony delivery of a controlled substance except for 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of Circuit Court on October 26.

Court documents accuse Pierce of possessing methamphetamine on October 20 with the intent to distribute it. He was convicted in Grundy County Circuit Court in September 2016 of three counts of delivery of a controlled substance.

(Booking photo courtesy Trenton Police Department via Vinelink)