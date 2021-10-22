MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of October 25, 2021

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of October 25 – 31.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, mowing, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Interstate 29 – Bridge replacement project northbound over Hopkins Creek (mile marker 58) through October * (Capital Paving & Construction, LLC)

I-29 – Bridge painting project at the Nodaway River Bridge (mile marker 66.4) through mid-November

Route W – Driveway culvert replacement 1 mile south of U.S. Route 169, Oct. 27

U.S. Route 59 – Drainage work east of County Road 62, Oct. 28

Atchison County

Routes D, E, U, & V – Resurfacing project through October. This includes intermittent CLOSURES for pavement repairs. Some work will be completed in Spring 2022. (Herzog Contracting Corp.)

I-29 – Bridge replacement project over the Nishnabotna River (mile marker 122 – 124) through November. Traffic is head-to-head in the southbound lanes.

U.S. Route 59 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 136 to the Holt County line, Oct. 25 – 29

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching from Route M to the Brownville Bridge, Oct. 25 – 29

U.S. Route 275 – Brush cutting from Route T to the Iowa state line, Oct. 25 – 29

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 169 – Roadside permit work at Route FF, through October (Rylie Equipment)

U.S. Route 59 (St. Joseph Avenue) – Pavement repair from Middleton Street to I-229, through mid-November. A 12-foot width restriction is in place and some adjacent city street entrances may close. (Herzog Contracting Corp.)

I-29 – Southbound narrowed to one lane at U.S. Route 169 (Exit 44) for a bridge repair project, through November. A 15.5-foot width restriction is in place.

U.S. Route 169 – Narrowed to one lane, each direction, at the I-29 intersection (Exit 44) for a bridge repair project, through November. A 10-foot width restriction is in place and no left turns will be permitted at the I-29 interchange.

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge flushing, Oct. 25 – 29

I-29 – Pavement repair at Route 6 (Frederick Avenue) near Exit 47, Oct. 25 – 29. This includes around-the-clock lane closures and a 12-foot width restriction.

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide and ongoing geological studies. A repair project is being designed and is currently scheduled for a February 2022 letting.

Routes O and V – Resurfacing project through early November (Capital Paving & Construction, LLC)

U.S. Route 65 – Shoulder Work from County Road 220 to County Road 224, Oct. 25 – 29

Chariton County

Route M – Resurfacing project through early November (Capital Paving & Construction, LLC)

Clinton County

U.S. Route 169 – Culvert repair at Route 116, Oct. 25. Flaggers and message boards are in place to guide motorists through the work zone. This may include temporary turning restrictions.

Route PP – Roadside permit work from Troxler Lane to Watkins Road, through mid-November (R and M Pole Line Construction LLC)

Daviess County

Route YY – Pothole patching, Oct. 25 – 27

U.S. Route 69 – Shoulder work, October 28 – 29

Route 190 – Drainage work from Praire Avenue to Oval Avenue, Oct. 28 – 29

Grundy County

Routes 146, A, B, W, and WW – Pothole patching, Oct. 25 – 29

Holt County

I-29 – Bridge painting project at the Nodaway River Bridge (mile marker 66.4) through mid-November

Route B – Shoulder work between Mound City and Oregon, Oct. 25 – 29

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge joint repair westbound only at the West Yellow Creek Bridge just east of Brookfield, Oct. 25 – 28. This includes around-the-clock lane closures.

U.S. Route 36 – Shoulder work eastbound only from Route U to Monaco Drive, Oct. 25 – 29

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair eastbound driving lane from Keene Drive to Kathy Drive, Oct. 25 – 29

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair westbound driving lane from Noble Drive to Route 129, Oct. 25 – 29

Route 129 – Shoulder work from Bell Avenue to East First Street, Oct. 25 – 29

Livingston County

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge Deck repair westbound driving lane, Oct. 25 – 26

U.S. Route 65 – Roadside work from the Carroll County line to Route J, Oct. 25 – 29

Route B – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Road 230 to County Road 226, Oct. 26 – 27, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 71 – Bridge approach work, Oct. 26

Route J – Pothole patching from Route FF to Route 148, Oct. 27

Route B – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 71 to Route 148, Oct. 28 – 29

Sullivan County

Routes 5 & 6 – Slide repair project in several locations, through mid-November. (Lehman Construction, LLC)