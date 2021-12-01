Governor Parson makes appointments to various boards; Cameron man appointed to Missouri State Fair Commission

Governor Mike Parson announced five appointments to various boards and commissions and filled two-county office vacancies.

Robert Connell, of Troy, was appointed to the Amber Alert System Oversight Committee.

Mr. Connell has been with the City of St. John Police Department since 2002 and has continuously advanced through the ranks to his current position as Police Chief. He also serves as the City Manager for the City of St. John. Mr. Connell served nearly 25 years in the United States Army Special Operations Command with 10 years in active duty service. He is a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, Missouri Police Chiefs Association, St. Louis Area Police Chiefs Association, and St. Louis Area City Managers Association. Mr. Connell earned a Bachelor of Arts in speech communications from Southwest Baptist University and completed his Missouri Peace Officer Class A Certification at the Eastern Missouri Police Academy. He also earned a Master of Social and Behavioral Sciences in sociology and criminal justice from Lincoln University.

Leslie Meyer, of Benton City, was appointed as the Audrain County Eastern District Commissioner.

Ms. Meyer is the owner of Leslie A Meyer Photography, a business she has operated since 2017. She is also the owner of Social Solutions LLC, a social media marketing business. Ms. Meyer’s photography work has won the Travel Missouri photography contest and has been featured in Teen Years magazine. Additionally, she and her husband own and operate a row crop and livestock farm in Audrain County. Ms. Meyer earned a Bachelor of Journalism from Central Missouri State University.

Todd Nixon, of Parkville, was appointed to the Amber Alert System Oversight Committee.

Mr. Nixon is a current Program Director for Steel City Media, a position he has held since 2017. Previously, he was a Program Director for iHeartMedia. Mr. Nixon has more than 13 years of experience in radio broadcasting, music curation, marketing solutions, digital media, and other closely related fields.

Byron Roach, of Cameron, was appointed to the State Fair Commission.

Mr. Roach is the Vice President of Public Relations and Special Projects for N.W. Electric Power Cooperative, a position he has held since 2011. Prior to his promotion as Vice President, he was the organization’s Communications and Government Relations Manager. Prior to working at N.W. Electric Power Cooperative, he worked for Platte-Clay Electric Cooperative in Kearney, Missouri. He has worked for over 28 years for electric cooperatives. Mr. Roach is a past member of the Cameron Planning and Zoning Commission as well as a past Chairperson of the Platte City Economic Development Council. He has also served as a member of the Missouri State Fair Foundation since 2011. Mr. Roach earned a Bachelor of Science in industrial management from Southwest Missouri State University.

Becky Ruth, of Festus, was appointed as the Director of the Office of Child Advocate.

Ms. Ruth has served as the Missouri State Representative from the 114th District since 2015. She served as Chair of the House Transportation Committee and Co-Chair of the Joint Committee on Transportation Oversight. She has previously served as a member of the House Committees on Children and Families, Health and Mental Health Policy, Appropriations for Health, Mental Health and Social Services, and Elementary and Secondary Education. Ms. Ruth is a retired educator of 25 years. Her teaching career includes 18 years with the Festus R-IV School District and seven years with the Blue Eye R-V School District. Ms. Ruth earned a Bachelor of Arts and teaching certificate from the College of the Ozarks.

Peggy Seyler, of Houston, was appointed as the Texas County Clerk.

Ms. Seyler currently serves as the Interim Texas County Clerk and previously served as a Deputy Texas County Assessor. She also has more than 15 years of experience as a Deputy County Clerk for the Texas County Clerk’s Office. Ms. Seyler attended Texas County Technical School where she earned a Medical Administrative Assistant certificate.

Michelle Wood, of Oronogo, was appointed to the Children’s Trust Fund Board.

Ms. Wood is the Director of Major Gifts for Missouri Southern State University and has served in that capacity since 2017. Prior to joining Missouri Southern State University, she was the Director of Talent Acquisition for Leggett & Platt, Inc. Ms. Wood has also served as the Executive Director and a Child Abuse Prevention Education Coordinator for Barceda Families. She has previously served as a Board Member for Southwest Missouri United Way, the Barton County Economic Development Corporation, and the Lamar R-1 School District. Ms. Wood earned a Bachelor of Science in education from Missouri Southern State University and is pursuing a Master of Business Administration from Pittsburg State University.