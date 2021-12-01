Kansas resident injured in crash east of Chillicothe

A Kansas resident was injured Tuesday night in a traffic accident one-half mile east of Chillicothe.

Forty-five-year-old Nicholas Quinnton of Welda, Kansas received moderate injuries and was taken by emergency medical services to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe.

Quinnton was eastbound on Highway 36 when his vehicle, a Ford E450, struck debris in the road from a different crash that had just occurred, causing the vehicle to go off the south side of the highway.

Quinnton’s vehicle received extensive damage and it was reported he was using a seat belt.

Assistance was provided by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department, Chillicothe Police Department, Chillicothe Fire Department, and Missouri Department of Transportation.