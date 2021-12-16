CDC awards Missouri public water systems for fluoridation quality

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced that 26 community water systems have been awarded a Water Fluoridation Quality Award from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Fluoridation is the adjustment of fluoride in drinking water to a level that is effective for preventing tooth decay.

The award recognizes those communities that achieved excellence in community water fluoridation by maintaining a consistent level of fluoride in drinking water throughout 2020.

Those water systems are as follows:

Albany

MO American – St. Joseph

Carrollton

Moberly

Jefferson City

Charleston

Perryville

Royal Lakes Estates

St. Louis City Cameron

Lake Winnebago

Chillicothe

Slater

Cole Co. PWSD # 1

Park Hills

Scott City

Lamar

Jefferson Co. PWSD # 5 Kansas City

Brookfield

Kirksville

Boonville

Fort Leonard Wood

Miner

Sikeston

Eureka

“Water fluoridation is one of the best investments that a community can make in maintaining the oral health of its citizens. It is equally as effective in preventing cavities in children and adults,” stated Casey Hannan, MPH, Director, CDC Division of Oral Health. “Fluoridation is also highly cost-effective. Studies continue to show that for every $1 a community invests in water fluoridation, $20 are saved in dental treatment costs.”

Community water fluoridation has been recognized by CDC as one of 10 great public health achievements of the 20th Century. CDC recommends water fluoridation as one of the most practical, cost-effective, equitable, and safe measures a community can take to prevent tooth decay and improve oral health.

The Missouri Office of Dental Health works in conjunction with water operators to promote community water fluoridation and provide support, resources, and technical assistance they may need to make their jobs easier. By providing optimally fluoridated water to their community, water operators play an integral role in their customers’ dental health.

“We are pleased to present this award to these Missouri community water systems,” said Guy Deyton, DDS, Missouri State Dental Director. “Water operators are the heroes of this public health initiative and deserve recognition and thanks for providing safe, clean, and fluoridated water to their customers.”