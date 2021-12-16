Missouri man sentenced to 9 years in prison for conspiracy to steal 1,400 cell phones in dozens of burglaries

A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for his role in a $1 million conspiracy to steal more than 1,400 cell phones in dozens of commercial burglaries across several states, as well as for obstruction of justice.

Bryan C. Kirkendoll II, also known as “B Boy” and “Blockboy,” 32, of Kansas City, was sentenced by U.S. Chief District Judge Beth Phillips to nine years in federal prison without parole. The court also ordered Kirkendoll to pay $1,075,827 in restitution.

On May 5, 2021, Kirkendoll was found guilty at trial of one count of participating in a conspiracy, three counts of transporting stolen property across state lines, two counts of witness tampering, and one count of transmitting threats in interstate commerce.

Co-defendant Viktor Chernetskiy, 31, of Kansas City, Mo., a naturalized citizen from Ukraine, pleaded guilty on June 17, 2020, to his role in the conspiracy and to one count of transporting stolen property across state lines and awaits sentencing.

Kirkendoll and Chernetskiy participated in a conspiracy to steal electronic devices – primarily cell phones – from stores in Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, Illinois, Nebraska, and Oklahoma, then transport them across state lines to sell them. Kirkendoll and Chernetskiy committed approximately 48 burglaries in 28 cities from Nov. 21, 2018, to June 14, 2019, in which they stole approximately 1,401 electronic devices (primarily cell phones) with a total financial loss of approximately $1,114,093.

In each instance, the stores were burglarized after hours; Kirkendoll and Chernetskiy wore hooded sweatshirts, caps, and gloves to conceal their identity and limit the trace evidence left behind during the burglaries. They pried the doors open with a large screwdriver or crowbar; in many instances, they broke the glass windows out of the doors, and then went through the opening. Once inside, they looked for phones that were not secured within a safe or other secure location and loaded those phones into a plastic bin, trash bag, or other bags. In some instances, they also cut retractable security cables from store demonstration phones and took those as well. There was at least one instance where it appeared that they tried (unsuccessfully) to pry open a safe.

While he was on bond, Kirkendoll used intimidation and threats toward a victim-witness, in this case, to interfere with his pending criminal trial. In February 2020, Kirkendoll posted threatening messages on Facebook directed at the victim-witness, including, “U on borrowed time … Rats get Klapped snitch. (sic)” Kirkendoll also harassed the victim-witness from Feb. 13-19, 2020, in an attempt to dissuade that person from testifying at his trial.

Kirkendoll’s bond was revoked, and he was arrested in February 2020 for his threats toward the victim-witness.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Rudolph R. Rhodes IV and Matthew Blackwood. It was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the FBI.