Award winning naturalist to present program on owls at Livingston County Library

Join the Livingston County Library at 450 Locust Street for a special presentation by Mark H.X. Glenshaw.

Glenshaw is an award-winning naturalist who has closely observed and documented the lives of Great Horned Owls at Forest Park in St. Louis since December 2005. Mark’s talk, “Forest Park Owls: Mating, Nesting, and Owlets,” will share what he has been able to observe and document including mating, nest selection, feeding of the owlets, fledging and gradual maturation of owlets, and the dispersal of the owlets with photos and videos to illustrate these behaviors.

The program will be held on Thursday, November 18 at 5:30 p.m. at the Livingston County Library, 450 Locust Street, in Chillicothe. The program is open and free to the public. No registration is required.

For more information about this program and upcoming events in the Adult Department, contact Kirsten at [email protected] or by calling 660-646-0547.

(Photo courtesy Livingston County Library)