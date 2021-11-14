Downtown historic area survey to be discussed at Chillicothe Historic Preservation Commission meeting

A Chillicothe expanded downtown historic area survey is to be discussed during a meeting of the Chillicothe Historic Preservation Commission.

Paula Mohr of Bettonsport Preservation LLC will give a presentation, and then will be available to answer questions. The informational meeting is Wednesday, November 17 at 6 p.m.in the Chillicothe Municipal Utilities meeting room, 920 Washington Street.

Mohr and a photographer are to survey the area and she is asking the public to share information they have about buildings and lots in designated areas being surveyed.