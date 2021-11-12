Audio: Missouri’s firearms deer hunting season begins Saturday

State News November 12, 2021November 12, 2021 KTTN News
Deer Season News Graphic
Missouri’s firearms deer hunting season begins Saturday, November 13, 2021, and runs through November 23.  Conservation Agent Kevin Lockard says there has been a reduction of chronic wasting disease in deer disease in Missouri.  There are, however, thirty-four Missouri counties that have regulations regarding the deadly disease.

 

 

You can find out more by going to the Missouri Department of Conservation website.   Conservation Agent Kevin Lockard says precautions and testing for the deadly chronic wasting deer disease continue.

 

 

Motorists should also drive with extra caution as deer will be on the move. Hunters are reminded of two things, to save ticks they find on harvested deer and mail them to A.T. Still University in Kirksville and donate your venison meat to Missourians in need through the Share the Harvest program.

(Photo licensed through Envato Elements)

