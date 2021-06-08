16-year-old girl from Hale injured in crash on Route J

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a teen from Hale sustained minor injuries when the sports utility vehicle she drove overturned in northern Carroll County on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

A private vehicle transported the 16-year-old girl to the Carroll County Memorial Hospital in Carrollton.

The SUV traveled east on Route J before it ran off the right side of the road east of County Road 261. The vehicle went airborne, struck an embankment, overturned, hit a tree, and came to rest on its driver’s side.

The SUV was totaled, and the patrol reports the driver wore a seat belt.

Assistance was provided by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

