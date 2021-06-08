Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Health Department reports another COVID-19-related death, bringing the total to 41.

COVID-19 cases increased by two since June 7th, making a total of 1,133. The number of active cases dropped by two to seventeen. Eight hundred seventy-nine cases have been confirmed.

The Grundy County Health Department will hold a Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinic Friday. The vaccine will be administered for free that morning from 9 to 11 o’clock by appointment.

Schedule an appointment at this link or by calling the health department at 660-359-4196.

