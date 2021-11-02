3 issues on the ballot in Clinton County today

Several measures are on the ballot for a special election in Clinton County November 2.

Proposition 1 asks if the county should impose a county-wide sales tax of half of a percent for 10 years beginning April 1st, 2022 and expiring April 1st, 2032 for the purpose to improve county law enforcement services. Additional revenue is to provide for the operation and proper functions of the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Victims Advocate, and Coroner’s Office.

Proposition 2 asks if the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office should be made a full-time position in Clinton County.

The City of Cameron has a question asking if the city should impose a sales tax of half of a percent for transportation purposes solely related to constructing, improving, repairing, and maintaining streets and roads within the city. That would include sidewalks, curbs, gutters, streetscaping, parking, and traffic management measures and include acquisition of necessary rights-of-way, such as sales tax to expire 25 years after its effective date.

Polling places in Missouri will be open until 7 p.m.