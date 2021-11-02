Brookfield man sentenced to 30-years in prison in murder case that resulted in death of 11-year old boy

The Linn County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office reports a man has been sentenced on felony charges of abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death and abuse or neglect of a child.

Fifty-year-year old Darrel Royal was sentenced in Livingston County Circuit Court on November 1, 2021, to 30 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on the charge of abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death and seven years on the other charge. The sentences are to run concurrently. Royal was ordered to pay all court costs and pay the board bill assessed. Civil judgment was entered against him for the Crime Victims Compensation Fund for $68. He is to receive credit for time served.

The case was transferred from Linn County to Livingston County in December 2019. Royal entered a guilty plea in September of this year.

The Linn County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office reports the case was investigated by the Brookfield Police Department, Missouri State Technical Assistance Team, and Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The Brookfield Police Department reported in August 2019 officers responded to an unresponsive 11-year-old boy on West Avenue in February 2019. The boy was later pronounced dead at Pershing Memorial Hospital.

The Boone County Medical Examiner’s Office in Columbia conducted an autopsy. After conducting an investigation and reviewing the results of the autopsy, the Linn County Prosecuting Attorney charged Darrel and Nancy Royal with multiple felonies. Both were originally charged with second-degree murder, abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death, abuse or neglect of a child resulting in serious physical injury, abuse or neglect of a child, and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Fifty-two-year-old Nancy Royal still faces those charges. A jury trial for her is scheduled to begin in Livingston County on December 20.