Crash in Darlington injures senior citizens

The Highway Patrol reports two Helena residents sustained minor injuries when a car failed to stop at a stop sign and ran off the road in Darlington on Tuesday morning, November 2.

Emergency medical services took driver 86 year old Charles Ochse and passenger 85-year-old Lois Ochse to Mosaic Medical Center in Albany.

The car traveled east on Pomeroy Street before going off the east side of the road and coming to rest.

The vehicle received moderate damage and the driver and passenger both wore seat belts

The Gentry County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash.