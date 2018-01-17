Two in Trenton cited for supplying alcohol to a minor

Two employees from Trenton convenience stores received citations during a Trenton Police Department underage alcohol compliance check of local businesses Friday, January 12.

Trenton Police Chief Tommy Wright reports an employee of the Ninth Street Shell station and an employee of the 28th Street Casey’s were cited for serving alcohol to a minor.

The Trenton Police Department participated in the operation with the Midland Empire Alcohol Task Force, based out of Saint Joseph. The operation utilized minor employees of the task force to attempt to purchase alcohol from local businesses.

Wright says if alcohol was sold to the minor, officers would enter the store and issue citations to the business employee. He adds about 15 locations did not sell alcohol to the minor. Wright believes the operation was successful in preventing future instances of alcohol being sold to minors. He notes this operation will be followed up with a free seminar, called Responsible Alcohol Server, for workers who serve alcohol.

The Trenton Police Department thanks and congratulates the businesses who did not sell alcohol to a minor during the operation.

Like this: Like Loading...