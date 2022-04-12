Missouri woman sentenced to 13 years in prison, without parole, for meth conspiracy

State News April 12, 2022 KTTN News
Prison Sentence
A Missouri woman was sentenced in federal court for her role in a conspiracy to distribute substantial quantities of methamphetamine in the Henry County, Mo., area.

Vita P. Hurt, 67, of Blairstown, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Greg Kays to 13 years and two months in federal prison without parole.

On Aug. 11, 2021, Hurt pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to distribute more than five kilograms of methamphetamine from March 1, 2015, to June 11, 2019. Hurt admitted that she obtained methamphetamine from various sources and distributed it in the Blairstown area. She reported dealing in quantities of more than 500 grams of methamphetamine.

Law enforcement officers searched Hurt’s residence on June 11, 2019, and found two plastic bags that contained 4.77 grams of methamphetamine in her purse. Officers found a jar in Hurt’s bedroom that contained 175.31 grams of a liquid that contained methamphetamine; Hurt said the jar contained acetone that she used to clean methamphetamine.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Byron H. Black. It was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

