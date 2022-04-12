Pet Central to host Easter egg hunt for dogs

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Pet Central is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt for dogs at lower Moberly Park, Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 6:30 pm weather permitting.

Dogs will sniff out plastic Easter eggs loaded with treats and prizes scattered around lower Moberly park. The event is free to the public however dogs must remain on leashes and be guided by a person capable of maintaining safe control of their pet.

This event is one in a series of public events to be hosted by Pet Central this year to unite pet owners from around the community to come out and socialize with other pet owners while providing a safe, enjoyable time for pets.

The event is sponsored by Pet Central, KONG pet products, Canidae Pet Foods, and Red Barn Pet Products.

If there are any questions contact Pet Central at 660-358-1391.

Related