Weather permitting, BNSF will be completing railroad repairs starting .7 miles west of Route Z and ending at Route VV. The road will be closed Monday, April 18 at 8:00 a.m. and will reopen by Wednesday, April 20 at 5:00 pm. Please use alternate routes.

Motorists will need to use alternate routes during these times. For more information on this and other roadwork in your area, you can visit this link, or call customer service number at 1-888 ASK MoDOT (275-6636).

