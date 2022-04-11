Leadership Northwest Missouri to once again hold “music jam” as fundraiser

Local News April 11, 2022 John Anthony
Leadership Northwest Missouri
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

Leadership Northwest Missouri again plans on holding a “music jam” as the event will be raising funds for the organization.

This is the program in which community leaders have training and networking opportunities to promote regional growth. Participants are selected from 19 counties. To date, more than 440 persons have taken part in the series of training and leadership sessions.

Fundraising details are expected to be announced when Leadership Northwest Missouri holds a class on April 21st. While the leadership sessions are held monthly in different counties, the April 21st class will be at the Smithfield Hog Production, Missouri education center, north of Princeton, starting at 9 o’clock that morning.

Details for the fundraiser are expected to include the selection of the headline performer. This will be the second year for the music jam as a benefit for Leadership Northwest Missouri. Last September, nearly $10,000 was raised when the concert was held at Black Silo Winery. Performing before approximately 300 people were recording artist Sunny Sweeney and Trenton resident Salem Croy.

Anyone with questions about Leadership Northwest Missouri may contact Shane Lynch of Trenton at 660 654 0317 or Marcia Cox of Princeton at 660-748-5870.

Post Views: 9
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
John Anthony

https://www.kttn.com/

John started working for KTTN Radio in the 1970s as a news reporter. He has been with the station for many years, and when Marvin Luehrs, then owner of KTTN, decided to retire John purchased the station. John is Married to Carol Anthony who also works for KTTN as the Traffic Director.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.